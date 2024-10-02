عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Addresses International Conference On Missing Persons

President Ilham Aliyev Addresses International Conference On Missing Persons


10/2/2024 3:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the International conference on "Addressing the problems of missing persons: upholding the right to know for the families," Azernews reports.

Will be updated...

MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108737994


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search