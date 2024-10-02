US, Bahrain Hold Strategic Dialogue On Ties, Security In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The United States and Bahrain held the fourth round of their annual Strategic Dialogue in Washington, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the conditions in the Middle East, especially in the Gaza Strip.

A joint statement was issued on Tuesday, following the consclusion of the session, stating the commitment of both countries to enhance bilaterial and regional security, promoting economic innovation and prosperity, strengthening cultural and public relations as well as supporting fundamental rights and values.

"The dialogue is a platform to advance practical cooperation in areas like border security, counterterrorism, energy security, trusted technology, education, cultural exchange, and trade and investment" the statement added.

During the current session, the United Sates praised the leaderships of Bahrain as the current Arab League president and the host of the 33rd Arab Summit.

Both countries reaffirm their commitment to a more peaceful and stable region including achieving permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip, release of hostages and detainees, reconstruction of Gaza, and the expanding of unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Both sides reiterated their call for a two-state solutions "that would allow Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in security, sovereignty, and economic opportunities"

The US government commended Bahrain's "invaluable role as a partner in maintaining regionl security, highlighting its commitment to "Operation Prosperity Guardian" launched by the US at end of last year amid Houthi attacks on ships allegedly linked to the Israeli occupation.

Both countries condemned the ongoing Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and innocent mariners, which have harmful effects on regional and international economies.

Washington and Manama reiterated calls for the Houthis to release United Nations staff, U.S. embassy employees, and international organization personnel unlawfully detained in Yemen.

The two nations stated that the open and comprehensive discussions within the Strategic Dialogue reflect the decades-long U.S.-Bahrain friendship and security alliance.

Both government explained that economic cooperation would continue to grow in the context of US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement, signed 20 years ago in September 2004.

Joint initiatives in higher, secondary, and primary education was discussed among other areas in the dialogue, as well as opportunities to enhance media cooperation and develop skills in journalism.

he joint statement noted that Bahrain and the United Sates look forward to holding the 2025 Strategic Dialogue again, with follow up sessions to advance progress on specific initiative.

The 2023 dialogue took place in Washington, culminating in a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. (end)

asj













MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108737978