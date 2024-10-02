(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ani Apinyan's

Maven Medi Spa

Introducing Maven Medi Spa: A New Era of Beauty and Wellness in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maven Medi Spa is the go-to destination for people of all ages seeking innovative treatments in a peaceful, luxurious setting, where each service is designed to enhance natural beauty while promoting overall wellness.A Unique Fusion of Medical Expertise and Artistic VisionWhat sets Maven Medi Spa apart is the founder's, Ani Apinyan's, MSN, FNP-BC, distinctive combination of artistic and medical expertise. As a Nurse Practitioner with formal training in the arts, Ani approaches beauty with a sculptor's eye for symmetry and detail. This unique fusion allows her to provide treatments that achieve harmonious, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's features and aesthetic goals.Signature Treatments: Redefining RejuvenationOne of the spa's signature treatments is the Maven's Elixir of Youth, a procedure featuring advanced ingredients like Salmon DNA, skin boosters, exosomes, and Botox. This unique blend targets skin texture, tightness, brightness, and pore size, delivering transformative, radiant results.For those who prefer a natural alternative, Maven Medi Spa offers Ez Gel organic bio-filler, a filler derived from the client's own plasma. This innovative, organic option highlights the spa's commitment to safe, forward-thinking beauty solutions.Holistic Wellness for the Mind and BodyMaven Medi Spa takes a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, offering IV therapies designed to nourish the body from within. Treatments range from beauty-enhancing cocktails to energy boosts, immunity support, detoxification, and post-surgery recovery. Each service is crafted to complement outer beauty with inner vitality, ensuring clients feel as good as they look.Empowering Clients Through Education and CareAni and her team are dedicated to educating and empowering clients, ensuring that every individual feels informed and confident in their aesthetic choices. Through personalized consultations, clients are guided through treatment options, with the team providing ongoing support at every step of their beauty journey.Grand Opening and Special OffersTo celebrate its grand opening, Maven Medi Spa is offering exclusive discounts and special packages for first-time clients. Join us in experiencing the ultimate combination of personalized beauty treatments and holistic wellness in a peaceful, luxurious setting.About Maven Medi SpaLocated in the heart of Beverly Hills, Maven Medi Spa offers a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments, from wrinkle relaxers/neurotoxins to microneedling to natural fillers and IV therapies. With a foundation rooted in Ani Apinyan's unique blend of medical knowledge and artistic expertise, Maven Medi Spa is committed to helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals with confidence and care.

Ani Apinyan

Maven Medi Spa – Ani Apinyan, MSN, FNP-BC

+1 310-601-8606

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.