Scientology Network's Documentary Showcase Airs 'Finding Home,' The Emotional Journey Of Sex Trafficking Victims As They Rebuild Their Lives

Image caption:“Finding Home” documentary.

Finding Home follows three young girls as they transition from a heartbreaking past as hostages in Cambodia's sex trade to a hope-filled future-all with the help of an organization working to rescue and rehabilitate victims of human trafficking.

Filmmaker Derek Hammeke's award-winning documentary brings to life the struggles and challenges faced by these young survivors as they rebuild their lives after such devastating trauma. Produced over three years, the film follows their journeys from victims to survivors. The documentary highlights the crucial role provided by activists, some living thousands of miles away, as the girls begin a new chapter in life, finding acceptance, community and a place they can call home.

Finding Home won the Documentary Feature Award at the Queen City Film Festival in Maryland.

ABOUT DEREK HAMMEKE

Finding Home is director Derek Hammeke's first feature-length documentary. Through his Joplin, Missouri-based production company Flying Treasure, LLC, Hammeke has created a host of commercials, documentaries and award-winning short films. He led the creative project for Baht, a short film in partnership with Rapha International, an organization dedicated to ending the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and providing aftercare for survivors. Derek's involvement in producing for Rapha International inspired his own commitment to combat human trafficking, ultimately leading him to make Finding Home.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

