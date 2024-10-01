Korean Ambassador Celebrates 62 Years Of Partnership, Highlights Economic, Humanitarian Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo on Tuesday highlighted the Kingdom's status as Korea's oldest partner in the region since the establishment of relations in 1962.

He noted that Jordan's ambitious "Economic Modernisation Vision" for 2023-2033 provides an excellent opportunity for both nations to explore new ways to boost their economic ties.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of Korea's National Day, the envoy said: "Over the past 62 years, Korea and Jordan have developed a close and trustworthy partnership in various fields."

"Politically, Jordan has consistently supported peace on the Korean Peninsula and has been a reliable partner in the anti-terrorism efforts, while economically, the Kingdom serves as a gateway for several Korean companies looking to expand into the Levantine region," he added.

The diplomat noted that Jordan is Korea's fourth largest development partner in the MENA region.

Korea is Jordan's fourth largest trading partner among non-Arab Asian countries, with bilateral trade reaching $822 million last year, with vehicles accounting for 70 per cent of Korean exports to Jordan, the ambassador noted.

Stressing the potential for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation, he revealed that imports from Korea currently account for 2.3 per cent of Jordan's total imports, while Jordan's exports to Korea account for less than 1 per cent of its total exports.

He highlighted that Jordan is home to 10 Korean companies, including industry giants such as Samsung, LG and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) that has invested more than $1.48 billion in power plants, contributing to about 17 per cent of Jordan's total electricity generation capacity.

Korean companies are keen to explore future collaboration in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and green hydrogen, he said, adding that since 2014, Samsung's research and development centre in Amman has focused on AI and big data technologies.

The ambassador said that KEPCO is pursuing potential partnerships in green hydrogen production, having recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

He added that since 1991, Korea has provided $362 million in assistance to Jordan, of which nearly one-third ($111 million) has been in the form of grants and the remainder of $251 million in the form of concessional loans.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has been "instrumental" in assisting Jordan since it opened its office in Amman in 2005, focusing on key areas such as education and water resources, he said.

The Jordan-Korea Institute for Technology (JOKOTI) has trained more than 12,000 professionals, while the Jordan-Korea Industrial School in Zarqa (JOKINS) serves some 600 students and employs 50 teachers, he said.

The ambassador also said that several projects are underway to rehabilitate aging water supply networks in Karak and Jerash.

At the political level, he reiterated his country's support for a political solution to the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.

He expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict, particularly in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, calling for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to international law.

The diplomat also acknowledged Jordan's role as a stabilising force in the region, highlighting its humanitarian efforts in hosting millions of Syrian refugees and providing assistance to those affected by the war against Gaza.

He reaffirmed Korea's commitment to supporting refugees in Jordan, providing $3-4 million annually in humanitarian assistance, and an additional $6 million through UNRWA for those affected in Gaza.