Ames Watson Takes The Helm Of Champion's Collegiate, Licensed And Teamwear Businesses Following Acquisition By Authentic Brands Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ames Watson to Drive Growth and Innovation for Iconic Sportswear Brand in Thriving Collegiate Market

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ames Watson, a privately held firm with a strong track record in revitalizing iconic brands, announces its pivotal role in the of athleticwear giant Champion. As part of this partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Ames Watson will lead the management of Champion's long-standing U.S. collegiate apparel and teamwear business. The acquisition marks a key strategic milestone for Ames Watson as it continues to grow its portfolio and extend its expertise in the apparel and retail sectors.

Champion, a brand synonymous with innovation and athletic culture for over a century, generates nearly $3 billion in global retail sales annually. Ames Watson will now oversee Champion's collegiate apparel business through GearCo, which will be managed and operated by Ames Watson. The teamwear division also includes Gear for Sports, Knights Apparel, and Champion Teamwear, all of which will be integrated into Ames Watson's operational framework.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for Ames Watson. We are excited to partner with Authentic Brands Group to continue Champion's incredible legacy, particularly in the collegiate and teamwear markets where we have extensive expertise," said Tom Ripley, Partner and Co-Founder at Ames Watson. "We look forward to leveraging our strengths in apparel, retail, and operations to drive the next phase of growth for Champion."

Ames Watson plans to build on Champion's rich heritage while driving innovation in collegiate sportswear. With a proven history of managing iconic brands like Lids and Fan Outfitters, Ames Watson's leadership will ensure Champion's continued success, both in its longstanding collegiate business and its expanding presence in the teamwear market.

"We are proud to take on this exciting challenge and look forward to further elevating Champion's presence in collegiate and teamwear," said Lawrence Berger, Partner and Co-Founder at Ames Watson. "Our goal is to honor Champion's past while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation."

About Ames Watson

Founded by Lawrence Berger and Tom Ripley in 2018, Ames Watson is a privately held holding company based in Columbia, Md. which purchases, transforms and partners with companies to create long term value.

Ames Watson has over $2 Billion in annual revenue.

Brands owned or invested in by Ames Watson include Lids, LidsU, South Moon Under, Mitchell & Ness, Ebbets Field Flannels, Zygo, Hungry and Margaux.

SOURCE Ames Watson

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED