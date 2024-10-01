Goodguys Rod & Custom Announces Their 2024 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world's largest hot rodding association and“America's Favorite Car Show”, is thrilled to announce Travis Alford and his 1970 Chevrolet Camaro as the winner of the prestigious 2024 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year award. The Muscle Machine of the Year title, one of Goodguys' coveted Top 12 of the Year awards, was crowned during the Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF at Texas Motor Speedway on Fort Worth, Texas, on September 28th.The Camaro, built by GAP Industries out of Hockley, Texas, hits the target of what makes a muscle machine; push-you-back-in-the-seat performance wrapped in classic muscle car style. All of that power comes from a 416-cubic inch LS-based engine built by Dedicated Motorsports. The aluminum block is topped with Frankenstein heads with a unique billet intake manifold and fuel injection. The engine makes well over 500 horsepower, yet is smooth enough to take the family on a Sunday afternoon drive.The GAP team kept body modifications to the European inspired second-generation Camaro body to a minimum by tightening the panel gaps, modifying the nose, and tucking the bumpers in closer to the body. Enthusiasts may notice the flush mounted glass, updated mirrors, lights and billet grille. Credit for the mirror black paint goes to Vastines Paint Garage which is complemented with a set of Forgeline wheels wrapped in beefy Michelin tread.A muscle machine needs to handle just as good as it looks, so GAP updated the entire suspension with a Detroit Speed subframe and steering components, a 4-link in the rear and StopTech brakes. Travis gets to pilot the Camaro from a custom formed interior by Cato's Custom Upholstery stitched in a mild blue shade. The dashboard was 3D scanned, designed, and 3D printed and features Dakota Digital gauges, stereo system and a Vintage Air climate system while a roll bar provides extra safety.“It takes a team to get through a build like this,” Travis said,“and the guys at GAP, Cato's and Vastine's worked together to accomplish my dream car.”Goodguys will be announcing the final six winning vehicles to round out their“Top 12 Cars & Trucks of 2024” program on Friday, October 4th which will include the 2024 Snap-On Muscle Car of the Year, Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year, LMC Truck of the Year (Early). Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), Fuel Curve Custom of the Year and Goolsby Customs Next Generation award. The final“Top 12” of the year award, Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year, will be announced and presented at the HRIA Reception at the 2024 SEMA Show on Wednesday night, November 6th.For images: Camaro AssetsCongratulations to Travis Alford and the team at GAP Industries for being named the Goodguys 2024 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year!

