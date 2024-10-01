Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets With Winners Of Fourth Yukselis Competition
Date
10/1/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head
of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential
Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev met with the winners of the fourth
"Yukselis" competitionç Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The meeting was attended by the head of the Department of
Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious
Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Farah Aliyeva, the
Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the "Yukselis" competition,
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Farhad Hajiyev, the head of
the working group of the "Yukselis" competition.
The participants of the meeting underlined the steps taken by
the state administration towards the development of the country's
intellectual potential, as well as the support given by the
competition "Yukselis" to the personal and professional development
of skilled personnel. Hikmet Hajiyev congratulated the winners and
called their successful results in the competition a valuable
contribution to the modern management system of the Azerbaijan
state and the country's development strategy.
Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized the successes achieved in the
mentoring program of the competition and said that the leadership
abilities of the winners have become stronger based on mutual
experience. He noted that he is sure that the next meetings that
will take place within the framework of the mentoring program will
greatly benefit the winners.
It should be noted that Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the mentor of the
"Yukselis" competition.
It should be noted that the "Yukselis" competition was
established according to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan
dated July 26, 2019. The purpose of the competition is to identify
and support promising executives aged 21-51, with a high
intellectual level and at least two years of management experience,
and to create a personnel reserve bank in the country.
According to the information, the winner of the "Yukselis"
competition will have the opportunity to receive personal career
advice from top managers of large companies and heads of state
bodies and a cash prize of 20,000 manats for a year.
On December 25, 2023, the Decree was signed by the President of
Azerbaijan regarding the holding of the fourth "Yukselis"
competition.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108736529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.