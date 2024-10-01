Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets With Winners Of Fourth Yukselis Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev met with the winners of the fourth "Yukselis" competitionç Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Farah Aliyeva, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the "Yukselis" competition, Deputy of Youth and Sports, Farhad Hajiyev, the head of the working group of the "Yukselis" competition.

The participants of the meeting underlined the steps taken by the state administration towards the development of the country's intellectual potential, as well as the support given by the competition "Yukselis" to the personal and professional development of skilled personnel. Hikmet Hajiyev congratulated the winners and called their successful results in the competition a valuable contribution to the modern management system of the Azerbaijan state and the country's development strategy.

Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized the successes achieved in the mentoring program of the competition and said that the leadership abilities of the winners have become stronger based on mutual experience. He noted that he is sure that the next meetings that will take place within the framework of the mentoring program will greatly benefit the winners.

It should be noted that Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the mentor of the "Yukselis" competition.

It should be noted that the "Yukselis" competition was established according to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 26, 2019. The purpose of the competition is to identify and support promising executives aged 21-51, with a high intellectual level and at least two years of management experience, and to create a personnel reserve bank in the country.

According to the information, the winner of the "Yukselis" competition will have the opportunity to receive personal career advice from top managers of large companies and heads of state bodies and a cash prize of 20,000 manats for a year.

On December 25, 2023, the Decree was signed by the President of Azerbaijan regarding the holding of the fourth "Yukselis" competition.