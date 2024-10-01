Former Lintas And Paytm Insider Execs Launch Buzzlab A Content-Led Growth Firm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st October 2024: Sushant Sadamate & Sindhu Biswal, two seasoned professionals with a proven track record in scaling startups and leading brands, announce the launch of Buzzlab, a content-led growth firm. Buzzlab will be focusing on hyper-scaling brands, startups and creators on YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and new age platforms through their proprietary frameworks using data analytics and Gen AI workflows.



With a combined experience that spans successful growth campaigns and top-tier agencies, Sushant & Sindhu bring deep expertise and fresh perspectives to the world of marketing. Sushant has held key roles at leading agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Famous Innovations and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, managing global accounts and driving brand strategies for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, and Dell. "I've spent years seeing agencies fall short by focusing solely on deliverables. Brands need more than just campaign outputs-they need results," said Sushant Sadamate, Co-Founder & COO, Buzzlab. "At Buzzlab, we're moving beyond the usual playbook. Our approach is about creating content that doesn't just meet a quota, but sparks meaningful growth."



Sindhu, is a 2nd time entrepreneur who built a social networking app in 2017 that gathered more than 1 million users. He has spearheaded growth strategies at top startups like Paytm Insider, FilterCopy, Betterhalf and Jupiter & brings a fresh perspective from the startup and digital media space. He was a Growth Advisor to India's top creators like - Raj Shamani, Finance with Sharan 's 1% club. "What I've noticed is brands want to be creators and creators want to become brands. Most agencies are too focused on checking boxes-chasing the next big launch, award or trendy ad. No one owns the outcome. Buzzlab is different, it's built on first principles and a growth mindset" Sindhu Biswal, Founder & CEO at Buzzlab shared. "We have 3 playbooks - Instagram playbook, YouTube playbook, Growth marketing playbook. We use our playbook to scale brand's organic and performance marketing effort so that they see better Customer acquisition cost, ROI and massive impact".



"What we are building is unique and one of its kind. We are challenging the existing ways of working and inventing some playbooks that are custom designed for our clients. We are also hiring at all fronts.", said the founders.

