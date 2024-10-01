Italy Bids To Host Women's Euro 2029

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Italy is a candidate to host the 2029 women's European Championship, the country's federation announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FIGC said that Italy's bid would involve cities not hosting matches at the men's Euro 2032 -- which is being shared by Italy and Turkey -- and was aimed at "consolidating the development of women's football" in the Mediterranean nation.

FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina added that hosting Euro 2029 would be an opportunity to "test our organisational capabilities" ahead of the men's Euros three year later.

Italy, which last hosted the women's Euros in 1993, is up against Germany, Portugal and a joint bid from Sweden and Denmark, with the winner to be announced by European football's governing body UEFA in 2025.

The next women's Euros will be hosted by Switzerland over July 2-27 next summer.