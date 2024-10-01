The Home Depot Earns 2024 Partner Of The Year Awards From The EPA

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot was recently honored with three awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):



2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

2024 SmartWay Excellence Award 2024 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award

These awards recognize The Home Depot for its progress and commitment to choosing products with ingredients that are safer for families, communities and the environment; to sustainably our products and reducing freight emissions in our network; and to helping customers save water by making thousands of WaterSense product models affordable and accessible in thousands of stores across the U.S.

Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses and purchasers find products that contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. Companies who make products carrying the Safer Choice label have invested heavily in research and reformulation to ensure that their products meet the Safer Choice Standard .

The EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.

WaterSense is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping you save water. Products with the WaterSense label meet EPA specifications for water efficiency and performance, making it easier to find toilets, faucets and sprinkler systems that conserve water in and around your home.

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability by visiting our Eco Actions website or by reviewing the latest ESG report .

