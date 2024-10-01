Vibrant Publishers' Upcoming Book On Blockchain Technology Is A Self-Learning Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain Essentials simplifies blockchain technology.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla, author of Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla makes a daunting subject like blockchain easy and accessible for students and professionals alike

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers brings forth a lucid text on the fundamentals of blockchain technology. Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Dr. Abhilash Kancharla encompasses core concepts of blockchain in a compact and concise guide. The Advance Review Copy of the book is available for interested readers on NetGalley and the book is set to release in December 2024.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Computer Science department at the University of Tampa and has worked with blockchain technologies like Ethereum and Hyperledger for over five years now. He wrote this book to educate learners on the technology behind cryptocurrency and make the seemingly daunting subject like blockchain accessible to every interested learner who does not have a technical background. In the words of Dr. Kancharla,“The unfamiliarity surrounding the foundational technology of cryptocurrencies is one of the main reasons I decided to write this book.”

Blockchain Essentials targets students, professionals, and learners from every walk of life with a genuine curiosity about the subject. It begins by charting the history of the field from its conception in a white paper written by Satoshi Nakamoto to the recent boom of cryptocurrency. Further, it breaks down core concepts of blockchain technology like decentralization, cryptography, mining, consensus algorithms, smart contracts, and different blockchain types with real-life analogies to explain them better. The book dedicates a chapter on practical application to guide learners to create a smart contract on their own using software like Truffle and Ganache.

Part of the Self-learning Management series of Vibrant Publishers, the book includes quizzes, fun facts, case studies, pre-made smart contracts (in online resources), and further reading material to enhance and continue the learner's self-learning journey.

Interested readers and reviewers can access an early copy of the book from NetGalley.

About the Author

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Computer Science department at The University of Tampa, teaching undergraduate-level courses. He also taught Computer Science courses at Oklahoma State University, where he received his Master's and Doctorate degrees. He began his career as a software tester at Capgemini while working for clients like HSBC, Capital One, and Bank of America. He has worked for over five years with blockchain, primarily Ethereum and Hyperledger blockchains.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513003

Hardback - 9781636513027

E-Book - 9781636513010

Deep Udeshi

Vibrant Publishers

+1 315-413-6418

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.