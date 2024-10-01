Armenian Speaker Says His Country Ready To Sign Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

"We are interested in signing a peace treaty and will work towards its realization," Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament said this in his statement to his local media.

Simonyan added that if the Azerbaijani side has this intention, then "the ball has long been on Azerbaijan's court".

It should be noted that peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an impasse. This is due to Armenia's avoidance of peace and its refusal to accept Azerbaijan's natural demands for peace, including the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution.

Since the meeting between the two countries' prime ministers in Almaty in May, the Armenian side has been evading peace and withdrawing from negotiations.

Currently, the Armenian side is trying to sign a peace agreement in a short time by agreeing on insignificant issues, avoiding the main demands of Baku. This intention of Armenia can have two meanings in the region: firstly, the presence of a signed document related to the peace agreement in the hands of Armenia. The second is for Armenia to start the next steps within the framework of its economic interests based on the peace agreement.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the peace agreement will be accepted only if the preamble containing territorial claims is removed from the Armenian constitution.