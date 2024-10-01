Armenian Speaker Says His Country Ready To Sign Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan
Date
10/1/2024 10:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
"We are interested in signing a peace treaty and will work
towards its realization," Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian
Parliament said this in his statement to his local media.
Simonyan added that if the Azerbaijani side has this intention,
then "the ball has long been on Azerbaijan's court".
It should be noted that peace talks between Azerbaijan and
Armenia have reached an impasse. This is due to Armenia's avoidance
of peace and its refusal to accept Azerbaijan's natural demands for
peace, including the removal of territorial claims against
Azerbaijan from its constitution.
Since the meeting between the two countries' prime ministers in
Almaty in May, the Armenian side has been evading peace and
withdrawing from negotiations.
Currently, the Armenian side is trying to sign a peace agreement
in a short time by agreeing on insignificant issues, avoiding the
main demands of Baku. This intention of Armenia can have two
meanings in the region: firstly, the presence of a signed document
related to the peace agreement in the hands of Armenia. The second
is for Armenia to start the next steps within the framework of its
economic interests based on the peace agreement.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the peace agreement will
be accepted only if the preamble containing territorial claims is
removed from the Armenian constitution.
