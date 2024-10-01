SEE Holding Showcases 10 Years of Solar Innovation with City Solar at WETEX 2024

(MENAFN- Diamond-Developers)

Dubai, UAE: October 1, 2024: SEE Holding, the mastermind behind The Sustainable City brand, is showcasing its pioneering solar subsidiary, City Solar, at WETEX 2024, the region’s leading exhibition for water, energy, technology, and the environment. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, City Solar will highlight its cutting-edge solar technologies that have played a vital role in accelerating Dubai’s clean energy transition and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.



Since its founding in 2014, City Solar has installed over 200,000 solar panels across Dubai, generating 128,000 MWh of clean energy annually. At WETEX 2024, City Solar will showcase this impressive portfolio and present its latest technologies that continue to shape the future of clean energy in Dubai and advancing the UAE’s transition to a net zero future.



City Solar’s notable projects include sustainable residential communities such as The Sustainable City – Dubai and Sharjah Sustainable City; SEE Institute – the region’s first net zero emissions building; and EXPO City’s Service Station of the Future – the first LEED Platinum-certified service station in the world and over 2000 other projects across the UAE.



As part of its WETEX 2024 exhibition, City Solar will present its latest advancements in providing on-grid and off-grid energy solutions, EV charging stations, and energy audit services. This includes AI-powered smart monitoring systems, solar trackers, and robotic solutions designed to optimize solar energy output. These innovations demonstrate City Solar’s forward-thinking approach to enhancing efficiency and sustainability in large-scale projects.



Engineer Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding, commented on the participation: “We are immensely proud to celebrate City Solar’s 10-year journey, a journey that has seen us make substantial contributions to the UAE’s clean energy transition. As a vital part of SEE Holding’s ecosystem of companies, City Solar plays a crucial role in our overarching mission to spearhead a net zero emissions future. SEE Holding’s operations are aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, and we go further by setting a benchmark for the region & the world. Our participation in WETEX 2024 reaffirms our strategic commitment to leading the way in innovation and sustainability, as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the sustainability sector.”





City Solar is a member of the engineering arm of SEE Holding Group, focusing on designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities to spearhead a net zero emissions future. Its portfolio includes landmark projects under The Sustainable City brand in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Oman. Notably, The Sustainable City – Yiti, in Oman, is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, further reinforcing SEE Holding’s commitment to sustainability.









MENAFN01102024005440012070ID1108735010