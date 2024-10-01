Top Western Jewelry And Accessories Brand Montana Silversmiths Releases 100 New Products For Fall Including Partnership With Whiskey Bent Hat Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crafting Classic Western Styles for over 50 years

COLUMBUS, Mont.

, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Silversmiths, the leader in Western buckles and jewelry, proudly announces new styles for Fall, featuring one hundred new products that capture the essence of the Old West. The highlight of this iconic company's latest release is an exciting collaboration with Whiskey Bent Hat Company, introducing four new buckles that beautifully blend the aesthetics of both brands.

In addition, Montana Silversmiths is thrilled to expand huntress Kristy Titus's Pursue the Wild collection with six new pieces. This wildly successful line showcases sterling silver and genuine compressed turquoise with copper with an outdoors-inspired twist, appealing to nature enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

With the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) approaching in Las Vegas, NV, Montana Silversmiths, the official silversmiths of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and World Champion's Gold Buckle maker, unveils their latest line of NFR products. From commemorative belt buckles and money clips to holiday ornaments, these items are highly sought after by collectors and rodeo enthusiasts, embodying the spirit of this prestigious event.

True to form, Montana Silversmiths release includes unique, trend-setting pieces that push the boundaries of Western-inspired jewelry. The collection spans from gambling-inspired designs and new stone selections to innovative hybrid bolo tie necklaces and elegant scarf slides, offering something for every taste and style.

Elevate your Western look from hat to cuff with new hat accessories, including bull rider and four aces hat clips. Montana Silversmiths also introduces an exciting new category: beautifully engraved cufflinks that exemplify the silver artistry the brand has been renowned for over the past 50 years.

Continuing their commitment to social responsibility, a portion of sales from the Tough Enough to Wear Pink product line directly supports breast cancer research, reinforcing the company's dedication to celebrating what matters most.

From the exquisitely crafted bucking horse necklace to the all-new buffalo nickel collection, along with new cross necklaces and fashionable bolo ties, Montana Silversmiths reaffirms its position as the most authentic brand in the Western jewelry space. Their designs are often imitated but never duplicated, showcasing a perfect blend of tradition and innovation that keeps customers coming back for more.

About Montana Silversmiths:

Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles for buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations.

