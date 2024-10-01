(MENAFN) In a demonstration reflecting rising tensions over international military involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, hundreds of Greek Cypriots gathered outside the British base in Akrotiri to protest the role of British installations in supporting Israel's ongoing on Gaza. Local reported that held pro-Palestinian banners and flags, chanting slogans such as "Out, out, out, British bases out" and "Freedom in Palestine."



The protests were sparked by accusations that British military facilities are being used to aid Israel's military operations. Haris Karamanou, a representative of the Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), addressed the crowd, alleging that British spy planes operating from Akrotiri are assisting Israel in intelligence gathering related to its actions in Gaza. He also claimed that significant amounts of bombs and ammunition have passed through the base, contributing to the devastation in the region.



In response to the protests, a spokesperson for the British bases asserted that they are concerned about the escalating violence and civilian casualties in Lebanon, and emphasized that no Royal Air Force flights have transported lethal cargo to the Israeli Defense Forces.



The backdrop of this protest is the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has intensified since an attack by Hamas on October 7 of the previous year. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the conflict has led to catastrophic humanitarian consequences. According to local health authorities, nearly 41,600 people have died, predominantly women and children, and over 96,200 others have been injured. The relentless bombardment has displaced much of the population in Gaza, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade that has created dire shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Israel's actions in Gaza have drawn international scrutiny, with allegations of genocide being brought before the International Court of Justice. The protests in Cyprus highlight a growing sentiment among the public against the complicity of foreign military bases in conflicts that lead to significant civilian suffering. The Greek Cypriots' demands reflect a broader call for accountability and an end to military operations that contribute to human rights violations in the region.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734212