The Craneware Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft, Featuring Three Innovative Solutions On The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware GroupTM, a leader in healthcare performance and 340B management, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft through agreements related to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

A Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) streamlines access to Microsoft's most advanced resources, bolstering The Craneware Group's long-standing commitment to a cohesive, efficient workflow environment, including cloud optimization for healthcare providers and Azure-based healthcare business solutions.

The Craneware Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft.

Continue Reading

As part of this extended collaboration, The Craneware Group now features three innovative solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace through their Trisus® cloud platform. These solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and drive business growth for U.S. healthcare leaders by leveraging AI for healthcare financial performance and Microsoft cloud for healthcare.

"We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft Azure," said Keith Neilson, CEO and Co-Founder at The Craneware Group. "This partnership will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers and investors, leveraging Azure's powerful capabilities to enhance our Trisus® platform and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the healthcare industry."

"We are thrilled to support The Craneware Group in their ongoing digital transformation," said Gareth Hall, Global Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare Lead, at Microsoft. "By harnessing the power of Microsoft's Azure cloud and AI capabilities, along with the ingenuity of Craneware's healthcare revenue integrity solutions, we are not only elevating operational efficiency and financial performance but also enhancing the quality of patient care. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to working together to help healthcare customers transform their businesses and deliver impactful solutions."

Featured Solutions:



Trisus Chargemaster: The next-generation version of The Craneware Group's award-winning automated chargemaster management solution, Chargemaster Toolkit, this dynamic, advanced solution has been awarded Best In KLAS® 14 times.



Trisus Decision Support: A powerful analytics solution that empowers healthcare organizations with actionable insights for improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Trisus Labor Productivity: A sophisticated workforce management solution, Trisus Labor Productivity optimizes labor resources in healthcare organizations through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

Why This Partnership Matters:

"Deepening our partnership with Microsoft Azure is a significant achievement for The Craneware Group," said Neilson. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions, but also provides our customers with the advanced capabilities and reliability of Microsoft Azure. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to helping our customers achieve new levels of success."

As a new member of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, The Craneware Group leverages the robust infrastructure and advanced capabilities of their long-standing partnership with Microsoft Azure to deliver these solutions with efficiency, reliability, and scalability. This extended partnership is a significant milestone for the business and demonstrates their commitment to providing cloud optimization for hospitals, AI-driven healthcare financial performance solutions, and Microsoft cloud-based services that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

About The Craneware Group:

The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L), the market leader in value cycle solutions for 25 years, collaborates with US healthcare providers to optimize revenue integrity, pricing intelligence, decision support, labor productivity, business of pharmacy, and 340B program management. Customers choose Trisus®, a HITRUST- and SOC2 Type II-certified, SaaS-platform, to achieve operational and financial excellence in pursuit of their healthcare mission -- delivering quality care to their communities. The Craneware Group – Transforming the Business of Healthcare. Learn more at



Media Contact:

Mark Montgomery

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]



SOURCE Craneware

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED