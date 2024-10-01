$3 Million Funding Boost Propels French Florist Franchise Expansion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA, Oct 1, 2024 -- French Florist, a leading name in the floral known for its luxury designs and premium quality, is excited to announce a $3 million to expand its franchise operations across the United States. The funding, secured from a group of strategic investors, will be utilized to accelerate the company's growth, and bring its signature flower arrangements to new markets.



“We are thrilled to have secured this significant funding, which will allow us to scale our business and share the French Florist experience with more communities nationwide,” said Michael Jacobson, CEO of French Florist, second generation in the floral business. He added,“This investment represents confidence in our brand, our vision, and the dedicated team behind our success.”



French Florist has been a staple in the Los Angeles area for over 40 years, providing exquisite floral arrangements for special events, weddings, corporate functions, and individual customers. With this new funding, the company plans to open 15 additional franchise locations by the end of 2025. The expansion will bring the florist's unique blend of classic French elegance and modern floral artistry to major cities.



Supporting Franchisees for Success

In addition to geographical growth, a portion of the $3 million will be allocated toward improving the comprehensive training programs and marketing support for franchisees. French Florist's goal is to equip each new location with the tools necessary for success, ensuring that the exceptional quality and customer service for which the brand is known, are maintained across all locations.



"We want to empower our franchise partners to thrive," said Jacobson. "This investment allows us to expand the already robust infrastructure that supports our franchisees every step of the way."



A Blooming Future

The expansion plan comes as French Florist continues to see a surge in demand for high-quality floral services. The company's approach to luxury flowers, combined with sustainable practices and local sourcing, has resonated with customers seeking both beauty and environmental responsibility.



The $3 million funding is a key milestone in French Florist's journey toward becoming a national leader in the premium floral industry. As the company embarks on this new chapter, its commitment to delivering stunning floral experiences remains at the heart of its mission.



About French Florist:

Founded in Los Angeles in 1978, French Florist has grown into one of the most respected and recognized names in the floral industry. Winner of L.A. Weekly's award for Best Florist, French Florist has been family-owned and caring about customers since 1978 - seven days a week, including every holiday, French Florist offers same-day delivery.



Known for its high-quality floral arrangements and exceptional customer service, the company offers a wide range of products, from everyday bouquets to custom arrangements for special occasions. French Florist is committed to sustainability and supports local flower growers through its eco-conscious sourcing practices.



French Florist has locations in Los Angeles, CA; Westlake Village, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; and soon to open Scottsdale, Arizona and Tustin, CA.



For more information, contact French Florist at For more insight into the business opportunity in other territories, visit or call (310) 659-7700.

Company :-PR Works

User :- Steven Dubin

Email :...

Phone :-7815821061

Url :-