Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Set To Retire On Special Date

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) There are not many names in history that hold the same weight as Andres Iniesta. The Spaniard will be announcing his decision on his retirement in a ceremony set to be held on October 8, a number which he holds close to his heart.

Iniesta shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "COMING SOON 8/10/24." The numbers 8 and 24 were donned by the former Catalonian captain during his 18-year tenure with the club.

Despite an illustrious club career, which saw him make 674 appearances for ,in which he scored 57 goals and provided 135 assists, during which he won four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, nine League tiles, three European Super Cups, six Copa del Reys and seven Spanish Super Cups.

Iniesta's true legend status came with the Spanish national team as he was one of the pillars of a historic La Roja side that is dubbed as the country's golden generation.

Iniesta scored a goal in the extra-time of the 2010 World Cup Final against the Netherlands, which led Spain to their first and only FIFA World Cup trophy. Alongside, he was also in the side that lifted the 2002 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.

The 40-year-old midfielder recently attended an event in Spain where he hinted that his future may lie in coaching as he hopes to return to the club where he became a legend.

"I feel like I would like to continue playing football, until I feel that the time has come for me to stop, I will try to play . I would also like to get my coaching qualification and see what the future holds.

"Obviously I would like to return to Barça at some point in my life , because that's how I feel, but I don't know when or how to say now, nor does anyone else. We'll see how things go during this time and then we'll see where we are," Iniesta was quoted saying by Spanish outlet Relevo.