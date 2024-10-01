Construction Management Associates To Host Virtual Event On October 19 For Innovation In Saudi Vision 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BizDevConKSA Virtual Innovation Event on October 19

BizDevConKSA is an international virtual event for conversations on innovation towards Saudi Vision 2030.

- Isam Saad SahawnehAMMAN, JORDAN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Management Associates announced the BizDevConKSA virtual event on October 19, 2024. The event focuses on conversations on innovation in construction and towards Saudi Vision 2030. Registrations are open on the BizDevConKSA event website.“Saudi Vision 2030 is probably the most ambitious $1.3 trillion construction and real estate project in human history that is turning Saudi Arabia into the world's fastest growing construction market, but it's missing a virtual community where people from around the world can meet to share ideas and inspiration to accelerate this vision,” said Isam Saad Sahawneh, Founder, President & CEO of Construction Management Associates.“We are thrilled to create a virtual space where people from around the world can meet and learn more about Saudi Vision 2030,” Sahawneh continued.BizDevConKSA is a free event that brings together speakers who focus on innovation towards Saudi Vision 2030 to share their knowledge and insights on how to accelerate this vision and to forge connections with an international audience of people looking to connect more closely with Saudi Vision 2030.“​​Wherever you are in the world, if you are inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 and you work in construction, real estate, government, law, architecture, engineering, project management, consulting or startups, and your role is in business development, innovation, partnerships, strategy, project development, marketing, public relations or technology, BizDevConKSA is for you,” Sahawneh concluded.Register for BizDevConKSAAbout Construction Management AssociatesConstruction Management Associates delivers high performance management for construction projects. Executives and project leaders partner with us to maximize speed and efficiency from pre-design to post-construction. We implement best-in-class practices across project management, design management, contract management, claims management and forensics services. We have supported leading developers and contractors in 7 countries in the Middle East and the Gulf, on over 100 projects for Public Investment Fund, Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM, Red Sea Global, Riyadh Metro, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Royal Saudi Air Force, Shangri-La, Expo 2020 Dubai, Etihad Towers, The Pearl Island, Majid Al Futtaim and countless others. We are dedicated to bringing our clients and partners a relentless spirit of innovation to modernize construction – one of the world's oldest industries.

Saad I. Sahawneh

Construction Management Associates

