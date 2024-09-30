Community Tradition Returns To Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery



Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles hosted open houses at its Wilmington and Carson sites and welcomed hundreds of community members.

The events provided an inside look at the refinery's operations and its impact on the local community. The refinery hopes this event will become an annual tradition

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery recently hosted open houses at its Wilmington and Carson sites, drawing hundreds of attendees to meet with refinery staff and learn more about the facility. The Wilmington site welcomed the return of the open house after a decade, and the Carson site hosted its first-ever open house event.

Since its founding in 1923, the Los Angeles refinery has grown alongside its Wilmington and Carson communities, building a century-long legacy of partnership. The successful return of the open house at Wilmington, coupled with the debut event at Carson, further strengthens these community ties.

“It was fantastic to see so many familiar and new faces,” said CP Patsatzis, Vice President of Refining at the Los Angeles refinery.“We wanted to revive and introduce this tradition to strengthen our community ties, and the turnout was phenomenal.”

The events highlighted the refinery's strong commitment to community partnership.

“It's fantastic for the community to come together and learn about Marathon Petroleum,” Arleen Bocatija Rojas, Council Member for District 4 in the City of Carson, said.“It's a partnership built on teamwork between the community and business.”

Organizers hope the event becomes an annual tradition.

Interactive fun and learning

The open houses featured guided tours, food and booths that highlighted the refinery's range of expertise in areas like engineering, maintenance, safety and human resources. A highlight of both events was the involvement of Summer Youth Program interns, who volunteered their time to engage with community members, and some even showcased what they achieved over the summer.

“Our interns were the stars, demonstrating their knowledge of our industry and their ability to work as a team,” said Luisa Wiggins, a refining engineer and Summer Youth Program coordinator.“Their very presence, coupled with their enthusiasm, really resonated with visitors.”

Sen. Steven Bradford of California Senate District 35 emphasized the broader impact.

“This event shows Marathon's role as more than just a producer of petroleum products,” he said.“They provide well-paying jobs and contribute significantly to the community.”

A community united

Partnerships with local nonprofits like SBCC Thrive, Century Villages at Cabrillo and the Wilmington YMCA helped make the open houses a success, highlighting the refinery's commitment to community relations.

“The energy was contagious, and the feedback has been incredibly positive,” said Olga Chavez, Senior Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum.“These events foster mutual understanding and respect between the refinery and the community.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jawane Hilton of District 1 in Carson noted the local impact.

“Marathon supports our schools and community, offering valuable opportunities right here,” he said.

Many employees, including the volunteer planning committee, worked hard to make the open houses a big success.

“The effort put into these events not only highlights our refinery's deep-rooted commitment to the community but also underscores the refinery's role as a good neighbor and integral part of the community's fabric,” Patsatzis said.