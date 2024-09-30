Aflac Voices - Kathelen Amos: Building A Bridge To A Brighter Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

It all started nearly three decades ago with a $3 million pledge to establish the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - the first step in a long-standing commitment to supporting the and cure of childhood cancer and blood disorders.

Fast forward to today, and that commitment has grown to include more than $184 million in donations, more than 32,000 My Special Aflac Ducks® delivered to cancer and sickle cell patients, and countless initiatives designed to raise awareness - all with the hope of adding a little more brightness for patients and their families.

Helping those facing childhood cancer and sickle cell is the core of our philanthropic mission, and this September - during Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month - we continue to build that bridge toward a brighter future.

Last September marked our first“Bridge to Brighter” initiative - a campaign designed to help shine a light on the visible and invisible challenges that often come with cancer and blood disorders. Throughout the month, we saw various cities across the country light up their bridges in burgundy and gold - the signature colors for these two causes. We saw local news anchors don burgundy and gold ribbons during their live broadcasts. We introduced a new Pediatric Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness plush duck , which happens to feature the same ribbons on its little backpack. And we partnered with athletes and celebrities to deliver My Special Aflac Ducks to thousands of pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients.

This year, it's the same mission: raise awareness and support for those facing these illnesses. News anchors across the country will once again wear burgundy and gold while they help spread the word; familiar faces will share why they're signed on to support our initiative - and My Special Aflac Duck will land in the arms of children for the first official delivery event in New York City. But we're adding more resources for anyone who wants to help but isn't sure where to start. The Bridge to Brighter campaign has tips on how to offer support, such as dropping off a meal or offering to run an errand, various ways to donate, and even premade social media posts to show your support and spread the word about these resources to others.

I hope you'll join me in building this bridge to a brighter future. Visit Aflac/BridgeToBrighter to see all of the ways you can become part of this community of support for those facing cancer and blood disorders.

