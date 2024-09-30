Disgruntled Former Employee Opens Fire At Aqaba Factory, Injuring Two
9/30/2024 2:11:22 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- A former employee opened fire inside an Aqaba factory on Monday morning after being terminated from his position, fleeing the scene shortly after the incident.
Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the gunman.
The shooting left two foreign workers injured
by gunfire, both of whom are receiving medical care at a local hospital. A Jordanian worker was also hospitalized after suffering injuries from a fall during the incident.
The Public Security Department confirmed that investigations are ongoing as the search for the shooter continues.
