Disgruntled Former Employee Opens Fire At Aqaba Factory, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- A former employee opened fire inside an Aqaba factory on Monday morning after being terminated from his position, fleeing the scene shortly after the incident.Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the gunman.The shooting left two foreign workers by gunfire, both of whom are receiving medical care at a local hospital. A Jordanian worker was also hospitalized after suffering injuries from a fall during the incident.The Public Security Department confirmed that investigations are ongoing as the search for the shooter continues.