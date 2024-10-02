Kharlachi Crossing Reopens For Af-Pak Trade

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Kharlachi crossing point in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has reopened for trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, officials say.

The land route in Kurram tribal district stayed shut for nine days at a stretch in the wake of clashes between rival tribes over a piece of disputed land.

Stranded goods-laden have resumed movement on the Parachinar-Peshawar highway, sources and district administration sources say.

The tribal clashes had erupted over the of bunkers in the district, forcing the closure of the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi crossing point on September 21.

As a result of efforts by the district administration, elders, security force and a tribal jirga, the warring tribes agreed on a ceasefire.

Subsequently, a district official said, the trade route had reopened and convoys had resumed on highways. But many cargo vehicles are still waiting on both sides.

Despite the closure of the Pak-Afghan highway, trade between the neighbours has restarted via Torkham as well. But the activities are very sluggish.

