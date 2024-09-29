Qatar Down Jordan To Seal U20 Asian Cup Berth In Style

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hosts Qatar defeated Jordan 3-2 to claim top spot in Group J, sealing their berth in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 with a perfect run at Abdullah Bin Khalifa on Sunday.

The result meant Qatar, who also defeated Singapore and Hong Kong finished as the group winners in the Qualifiers with nine points. Jordan, despite the defeat, also advanced to the Finals as one of the best five second-placed teams.

With both teams tied on six points and Jordan - thanks to a superior goal difference - only needing a draw, the stage was set for a thriller.

Qatar got off to a dream start, taking the lead in the fifth minute through Mohamed Khaled Gouda.

Jordan, however, responded by upping their tempo and their hard work paid off in the 39th minute with Odeh Burhan Fakhoury drawing them level.

Needing victory to be absolutely sure of advancing, Qatar started the second half in aggressive mode and were rewarded in the 51st minute through Bassam Adel Eid's strike.

Captain Ibrahim Mohammadali made it 3-1 five minutes later but an own goal from Eid in the 69th minute made it nervy for Qatar.

The hosts, however, defended resolutely in the remaining minutes to see out the win.

Meanwhile,Hong Kong finished third after a 2-0 win over Singapore at Grand Hamad Stadium.