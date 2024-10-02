Will His Party Be Named BJP's 'B' Team: Misa Bharti Mocks Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) RJD MP Misa Bharti criticised Jan Suraaj campaign chief Prashant Kishor on Wednesday following his announcement of launching a new party and questioned whether Kishor would rename his party to BJP's 'B' team.

Recently addressing a press conference, Prashant Kishor revealed plans to establish a new political party, with more details, including the party's name and leadership, which are to be shared later in the day.

"I was never its leader, and I never aspire to become one. It is time for people to take leadership roles," Kishor stated.

Reacting to this, Misa Bharti said, "Anyone can form a party; it's not a big deal. He already had a party. I've been hearing about the Jan Suraaj Party through the media. Will he rename it today? Will it become BJP 'B' Team?"

She further questioned, "Who will be its national president? What does Prashant Kishor have to do with this? What kind of work will it do?"

Regarding Kishor's criticism of Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar, Bharti suggested that Kishor's goal is to provoke Bihar's youth.

"Prashant Kishor himself said in a television interview that he helped make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Yet, he hasn't asked that same Prime Minister to establish a factory or push for development in Bihar," she further noted.

Mocking Kishor, Bharti continued, "Today, you are fooling the youth here. You're telling the people of Bihar not to go back after Chhath. Prashant Kishor is only appealing to the people of Bihar for votes; after that, he'll disappear."

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor asserts to offer a new political option for the people of Bihar.

A mega event will be held at the veterinary college ground in Patna, where Kishor will officially announce the party's name, constitution, and a 25-member leadership team, including the party president.

Kishor has stated that he will not hold any official post within the party and will continue focusing on his ongoing "Padyatra", which is set to conclude in Supaul and move into Araria after October 2.