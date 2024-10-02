Mild Weather Forecast In Highlands, Moderate Conditions Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be 4-5 C lower than the seasonal average for this time of year. The weather will be partly cloudy and mild over the highlands and plains, while it will be moderate in the rest of the regions, with northwesterly moderate winds, occasionally becoming active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Thursday. The weather will be moderate and autumnal in most areas, while relatively hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be light, northwesterly.On Friday, a slight rise in mercury levels is expected, bringing them closer to seasonal averages. The weather will remain moderate and autumnal in most regions, while relatively hot to hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be light, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly.On Saturday, the weather will continue to be moderate and autumnal in most areas, and relatively hot to hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with light northeasterly to northwesterly winds.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 25 C – 16 C, western Amman 23 C – 14 C, northern highlands 22 C – 12 C, Sharah highlands 23 C – 13 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 35 C – 22 C.