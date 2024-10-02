3 Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were martyred and others were when Israeli warplanes bombed a school and an orphanage displaced people in Gaza City.

Local sources said that the aircraft bombed the Muscat School, which shelters displaced people in the Zarqa area in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, which led to the martyrdom of three people and the injury of 17 others.

Citizens were also injured when the occupation forces bombed Al-Amal Orphanage, which houses displaced people west of Gaza City.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 41,638, with 96,460 injured.

MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108738143