Cairo To Host International Caricature Exhibition Celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture, part of the Embassy of India in Cairo, is set to host a“Caricature on Mahatma Gandhi” in collaboration with the Fayoum Caricature Museum and the Egypt Cartoon Platform. This event, scheduled for October 1, 2024, aims to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary while promoting his message of“Swachhta Hi Seva” (Cleanliness is Service).

































The exhibition will feature an impressive collection of 40 caricatures of Gandhi created by artists from 12 different countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Romania, Indonesia, Colombia, Cyprus, Poland, Cuba, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Egypt.











Artist Fawzy Morsy is overseeing the coordination of this exhibition, which showcases the work of several talented Egyptian caricature artists, such as Ahmed Alawi, Farouk Moussa, Adham Lotfy, and many others who have crafted unique interpretations of Gandhi.





The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Cairo, Ajit Gupte, at the MACIC premises in Zamalek, beginning at 5:00 PM on 1 October, and will last a week.