THE CRONE LAW GROUP P.C. ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF CHARLOTTE WESTFALL, PARTNER

- Charlotte WestfallNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crone Law Group P.C. (CLG) is pleased to announce that Charlotte Westfall has joined us as Partner effective October 1, 2024.Charlotte's practice focuses on capital markets, public company advisory services and Mergers & Acquisitions.“Charlotte and I have a long professional history together said Mark Crone, Managing Partner of CLG.“I am delighted that Charlotte has decided to join us. Charlotte is known for her ability to anticipate, and effectively navigate issues before they arise while executing clients' IPO plans, proactively collaborating with their in-house teams. These skills and values, and Charlotte's relationships, both in the US and China, strengthen our capability to serve our growing client list with the high level of expertise and professionalism they have come to expect from the Crone Law Group.”Charlotte advises issuers, underwriters, and investors in public and private securities offerings, including IPOs, SPACs, follow-on and secondary public offerings, shelf registrations, PIPE transactions, convertible debt, and debt securities. Charlotte serves as principal corporate governance and securities counsel for both US and non-US public companies on SEC and corporate governance issues, including SEC regulatory and disclosure requirements and stock exchange listing compliance including 10-Ks, 10-Qs, proxies, 8-Ks, 20-Fs, 6-Ks and other SEC filings.“I am really happy to work with Mark (Crone) again,” said Charlotte Westfall.“CLG's approach to servicing clients, in the US and overseas, aligns with my commitment and dedication to excellence.”Charlotte previously worked for two US global law firms. She has advised numerous Silicon Valley startups on corporation formation, VC financing and general corporate matters. Charlotte is well-versed in both the US and Chinese legal systems and business cultures.About The Crone Law Group P.C.The Crone Law Group, P.C. is focused on corporate securities, securities compliance, and international business and trade, with significant experience working with domestic and foreign corporate issuers. The firm is unique in its ability to handle the most complex securities, M&A, corporate finance matters, intellectual property, and immigration law issues while providing clients with close, personal, service-not often available at larger, less intimate firms. We represent a select clientele that includes domestic and foreign publicly traded corporations, emerging companies, and entrepreneurs in various industries.Meet our team membersTo contact The Crone Law Group ...

