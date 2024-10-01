COP29 President: Climate Change Threatens Water And Food Security, Leading To Health Risks
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Climate change is seriously affecting water and food resources,
and the depletion of water resources is leading to a number of
diseases.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President
Mukhtar Babayev made this statement during his speech on the second
day of Baku Climate Action Week, Azernews
reports.
The Minister noted that we are already witnessing the impact of
climate change on agriculture.
"Agriculture is an important part of Azerbaijan's economy. In
recent years, low rainfall has reduced food production by 10
percent. The water level in the Caspian Sea has also decreased,
which has a serious impact on the coastal zone. If we do not take
action, these consequences will worsen. Global warming could
displace up to two million people. More research and new systems
are needed," said M. Babayev.
During his speech at the event, Ismahane Elouafi, a senior
scientist with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United
Nations (FAO), stated that Azerbaijan is one of the leading
countries in the fight against climate change.
She also noted that Azerbaijan faces several challenges related
to climate change.
"The global water shortage will become more severe by 2050.
Climate change has already caused changes in water bodies
worldwide, leaving many areas with water shortages. Fair water
transitions must be considered in agriculture. Our research in this
field should be based on facts," she said.
