COP29 President: Climate Change Threatens Water And Food Security, Leading To Health Risks

Climate change is seriously affecting water and food resources, and the depletion of water resources is leading to a number of diseases.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev made this statement during his speech on the second day of Baku Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

The noted that we are already witnessing the impact of climate change on agriculture.

"Agriculture is an important part of Azerbaijan's economy. In recent years, low rainfall has reduced food production by 10 percent. The water level in the Caspian Sea has also decreased, which has a serious impact on the coastal zone. If we do not take action, these consequences will worsen. Global warming could displace up to two million people. More research and new systems are needed," said M. Babayev.

During his speech at the event, Ismahane Elouafi, a senior scientist with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), stated that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the fight against climate change.

She also noted that Azerbaijan faces several challenges related to climate change.

"The global water shortage will become more severe by 2050. Climate change has already caused changes in water bodies worldwide, leaving many areas with water shortages. Fair water transitions must be considered in agriculture. Our research in this field should be based on facts," she said.