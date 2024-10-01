Azerbaijan's Lachin, Ukraine's Irpin Become Twin Cities
Fatima Latifova
Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani
President in Lachin district, met Monday with a delegation led by
Oleksandr Markushyn, Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Irpin,
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.
The meeting saw the signing of the Memorandum on establishing
twinning relations between the city of Lachin and the city of
Irpin.
The document envisages exchange of experience across various
domains, including preservation of the historical and cultural
heritage, urbanization, environmental protection, information
technologies, landscaping, public transportation, energy
efficiency, waste management, as well as youth and sports.
“This is indeed a milestone occasion. We have officially
cemented the existing friendly relations between Ukraine and
Azerbaijan,” Oleksandr Marushyn noted.
He described Azerbaijan's support to Ukraine as irreplaceable,
expressing Ukraine's eternal gratitude to Azerbaijan for its
position and fraternal support.
“The signing of the Memorandum on establishing twinning
relationsp between Lachin and Irpin is of great importance. Thus,
the document stipulates familiarizing with history, culture and
daily life of the cities, as well as establishing the friendly
relations,” Masim Mammadov noted.
