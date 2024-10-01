Azerbaijan's Lachin, Ukraine's Irpin Become Twin Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district, met Monday with a delegation led by Oleksandr Markushyn, Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Irpin, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting saw the signing of the Memorandum on establishing twinning relations between the city of Lachin and the city of Irpin.

The document envisages exchange of experience across various domains, including preservation of the historical and cultural heritage, urbanization, environmental protection, information technologies, landscaping, public transportation, energy efficiency, waste management, as well as youth and sports.

“This is indeed a milestone occasion. We have officially cemented the existing friendly relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan,” Oleksandr Marushyn noted.

He described Azerbaijan's support to Ukraine as irreplaceable, expressing Ukraine's eternal gratitude to Azerbaijan for its position and fraternal support.

“The signing of the Memorandum on establishing twinning relationsp between Lachin and Irpin is of great importance. Thus, the document stipulates familiarizing with history, culture and daily life of the cities, as well as establishing the friendly relations,” Masim Mammadov noted.