Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue Of Securities

A total of 14,694 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued, in the form of depositary interests in respect of such shares, pursuant to the vesting of such award. Mr Mufara's resulting interest in the share capital of the Company, following issue of such shares, will be 0.076%.

Further details of the issue of securities are set out in the notification below.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about October 4, 2024. Following issue of the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 19,214,554 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information please contact: