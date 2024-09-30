Jason Mcdonald Consulting Announces New And Updated Expert Witness Services For Online Advertising Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As advertising continues to grow more intricate, disputes in this area are becoming more common.” - Jason McDonaldSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a Top-Rated Expert Witness Consultancy, is proud to announce the release of newly updated content and expert services for attorneys in need of an online advertising expert witness services.



The content, newly updated for Fall 2024, explains Dr. McDonald's decades-long experience with online advertising in all its forms and can be found at adwords /online-advertising/. As the newly updated content explains, Dr. Jason McDonald has extensive background in managing Google Ads , META ads, and YouTube ads. His methodology is to dig deep into the facts and then explain complex, technical facts to judges, jurors, and attorneys. Attorneys facing legal challenges in the complex world of online advertising can now rely on Dr. McDonald's deep understanding of platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, among others, for expert analysis and testimony.



“As online advertising continues to grow more intricate, legal disputes in this area are becoming more common,” said Jason McDonald, Director of Jason McDonald Consulting.“With my updated services, I help attorneys navigate these complexities and provide clear, fact-based insights into digital ad strategies, keyword usage, and ad spend-ultimately clarifying the issues for judges, juries, and attorneys alike.”



Jason McDonald's updated content now addresses a broader range of online advertising platforms, offering expertise not only in Google Ads but also in Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube ads. As an expert witness, Dr. McDonald breaks down critical aspects of online advertising, including keyword match types, cost-per-click (CPC) analysis, conversion tracking, and advertising network distinctions (Search vs. Display Network). Additionally, he brings years of real-world experience managing substantial advertising budgets, ensuring that his analysis is rooted in actual, hands-on knowledge.



COMPLEX ONLINE ADVERTISING EXPLAINED STEP-BY-STEP



For attorneys handling complex litigation, his expert witness services can clarify how and why a plaintiff or defendant advertised, the intended marketing objectives, and whether those objectives were met. His analysis covers crucial metrics such as CPC spend, keyword strategies, and eCommerce conversions, as well as deep dives into keyword match types and their potential legal implications.



Jason McDonald's trial and deposition experience adds significant value to his expert witness services. He has been certified as an expert witness in both state and federal courts, and his skills in analyzing Google Ads have proven effective in cases that require detailed reports and data analysis of Google Ad spend. His ability to clearly explain these complex concepts to judges, juries, and attorneys has been instrumental in numerous legal proceedings. Information on Dr. McDonald's services as a Google Ads expert witness can be found at adwords/adwords-expert-witness/ and at .



Whether in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, or anywhere across the U.S., Jason McDonald's expert witness services are available remotely or in person. He frequently consults with law firms via online meetings and offers face-to-face consultations for larger projects. His goal is to provide clear, accurate, and actionable insights to help attorneys navigate the complexities of digital advertising in the courtroom.



ABOUT JASON MCDONALD



Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group ( ), a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

