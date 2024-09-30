'Left Or Right' Nears Streaming Release With Exclusive Cast & Crew Screening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Star Rikki D. Nelson delivers a relatable and touching portrayal of Cynthia Culver

DREALITY Motion Pics presents their newest television series at an exclusive screening this week.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new independent TV series, Left or Right, created by Domini Quinn Supastar , is ready to make its debut with an exclusive screening of its first three episodes on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 9500 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA. The screening marks the series' final stages of preparation before its streaming release.Left or Right follows the journey of Cynthia Culver, a single mother diving into the world of online dating after a decade-long marriage. Split between the challenges of single parenting and her own attempts at re-entering the dating scene, Cynthia's story unfolds with equal parts humor and depth, highlighting the unpredictable chaos of modern romance.The series is a light-hearted yet insightful portrayal of the ups and downs faced by a single woman in today's dating landscape.Rikki D. Nelson stars as Cynthia Culver, delivering a compelling and relatable performance. Her on-screen twin sons, played by Wolfgang and River Smyser, bring a fresh touch of comedy to the series.The cast also features Clint Smith , best known for his role as Sweets in Coming to America, alongside Norm Nixon Jr. (son of Debbie Allen) and Chris Clarke, both with recent acting credits on shows such as Grey's Anatomy that have garnered attention.Supporting Cynthia are her best friends, portrayed by Precious Hall and Kamira White, who bring their own comedic talent to the story. The ensemble cast, featuring names like Slink Johnson, Kraig Smith, and Melanie Comacho, ensures a lively and engaging series.The screening event will also include a cocktail hour where invited guests can interact with the creative team, including the director, producer, cast, and crew. This marks a pivotal moment for Domini Quinn Supastar, who has worn multiple hats as Writer, Director, Producer, Editor, and Composer in numerous productions.As the founder of DREALITY Motion Pics, Domini Quinn continues to push boundaries with Left or Right, soon to be available on his original streaming platform, Supaflics .Media is welcome to reach out regarding press passes to the screening. Keep an eye on Supaflics for streaming updates and release dates for this promising new series!

