Kuwait FM: Global Coalition Pursues Resolute Combat Against ISIS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mezyed

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya commended the outcomes of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Washington on Monday.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the coalition members to coordination of the international actions against the organization of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh), he said in post-event statements to KUNA.

"The meeting, convened under a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirmed joint resolute action by the coalition members to dismantle the international networks of the ISIS and stem their future risks," Al-Yahya pointed out.

"During the meeting, we have discussed with Iraq the progress of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, to be phased out in September of next year," the Kuwaiti minister disclosed.

Al-Yahya noted that he held talks on the fringes of the meeting with Secretary Blinken on a range of main topics of common concern.

In his inaugural speech to the ministerial meeting, Secretary Blinken announced that the United States set aside USD 148 million to the enhancement of border security and counter-terrorism operations in the Sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia, besides USD 168 million to the stabilization of Iraq and Syria.

The United States and Iraq announced in a joint statement on Friday, a two-phase transition plan for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) operations in Iraq.

The global coalition will start ending its military mission in Iraq over one year, end in September 2025. (Pickup previous)

msa







MENAFN30092024000071011013ID1108731933