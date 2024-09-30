J&K Polls: Women Outnumber Men In 17 J&K Constituencies

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The turnout of women was more as compared to male electors in 17 of the 50 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir where have been held, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on the eve of the final phase of assembly in the Union territory in which the remaining 40 seats will go to polls, he also underlined that as per rules, the votes polled by each candidate will be displayed after every round of counting.

Responding to a question, Kumar said the rules are already in place in this regard and people should not fall for misinformation being spread about the counting procedure.

The votes will be counted on October 8.

He said the last two phases saw a higher voter participation coupled with more number of candidates in the fray as compared to the past.

CEC Kumar also noted that the UT was ahead in seeking clearances on the Suvidha application for rallies and processions. He described this as an overall increase in participation in democratic process.