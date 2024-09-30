6 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On House In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Oct 1 (IANS) At least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses reported on Monday that Israeli aircraft struck a home in the Mufti area north of the camp, completely destroying it.

Medical sources indicated that the airstrike resulted in six deaths and several injuries, with the wounded transported to hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli has yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Palestinian journalist Wafaa Ali Al-Adini was killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, as stated by the government media office in Gaza. This incident raised the total number of journalists killed by Israel since last October to 174.

Israel's large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza began in response to a Hamas incursion across the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, which resulted in nearly 1,200 deaths and about 250 hostages taken.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has now reached 41,615, according to a statement from Gaza-based health authorities on Monday.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.