(MENAFN) Cole Palmer delivered an outstanding performance for Chelsea on Saturday, leading the team to a thrilling 4-2 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. The English midfielder showcased his scoring prowess by netting four goals within just 20 minutes. Palmer found the back of the net for the first time in the 21st minute, followed by a successful penalty kick in the 28th minute. He continued his remarkable streak with two more goals at the 31st and 41st minutes, making history as the first player to score four goals before halftime.



Brighton fought back, with goals from French forward Georginio Rutter in the seventh minute and Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba in the 34th minute, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Chelsea's dominance. Following this victory, Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the league standings with a total of 13 points, while Brighton remained in eighth position with nine points.



In another Premier League match, leaders Manchester City faced Newcastle United and settled for a 1-1 draw. Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for City with a well-placed shot to the bottom right corner in the 35th minute at Newcastle's St. James' Park. However, the home side equalized in the 58th minute when English winger Anthony Gordon converted a penalty kick. Despite the draw, Manchester City retained their spot at the top of the Premier League table with 14 points, maintaining a slight edge on goal difference. Newcastle, meanwhile, sits in seventh place with 11 points.



Both matches showcased the competitive spirit of the Premier League, with teams battling for crucial points as the season progresses. Chelsea's impressive win underscores their attacking capabilities, while Manchester City's draw highlights their resilience as they continue to lead the league.

