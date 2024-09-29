Bayern Munich to take on Bayer Leverkusen in German Bundesliga duel on Saturday

(MENAFN) Bayern Munich, currently leading the German Bundesliga, is set to face defending champions Bayer Leverkusen in a key league match this Saturday at home. Under the management of Vincent Kompany, Bayern has enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning all four of their league matches and accumulating 12 points. The team has demonstrated a strong offensive performance, scoring 16 goals while only conceding three in their opening games.



A key player for Bayern Munich has been English forward Harry Kane, who has emerged as their main goal threat with five goals in the league so far, in addition to contributing four assists. Supporting Kane are teammates Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, both of whom have netted three goals each during the 2024-25 Bundesliga season. The combination of their attacking prowess has made Bayern a formidable opponent as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.



On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen, managed by Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso, currently sits in second place with nine points after four matches. The team had a remarkable unbeaten run last season, but that streak came to an end on August 31 when they suffered a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig at BayArena. Despite the setback, Leverkusen remains a strong contender, with 21-year-old German attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz leading the way as their top scorer with four goals. Nigerian forward Victor Boniface has also been a significant threat, adding three goals to the team's tally.



The highly anticipated showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will take place at Munich's Allianz Arena, kicking off at 16:30 GMT. This clash promises to be an exciting encounter between two of the Bundesliga's top teams, each aiming to solidify their position in the league standings.

