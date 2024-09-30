Putin Signs Decree On Conscription Of 133,000 Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir signed a decree today, September 30, according to which 133,000 people will be called up for military service in the Russian in October-December 2024.

“From October 1 to December 31, 2024, to call up for military service Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service in the amount of 133,000 people,” the document says.

In addition, Putin ordered to dismiss from military service soldiers, sailors and sergeants whose conscription period has expired.

We can stopbefore November - Zelensky

It is noted that Putin's decree of September 30 came into force on the day of its publication.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army is losing many soldiers in the war in Ukraine, so the Russian military leadership is pressuring Vladimir Putin to announce a new wave of mobilization.