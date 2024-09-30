Justice Tashi Rabstan Begins Tenure As CJ

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Justice Tashi Rabstan, Monday began his tenure as the 37th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who took Oath of Office on 27th September, 2024.

The Chief Justice was formally received by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh accompanied by M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice and Officers and Officials of the Registry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice was presented with the Guard of Honor in Jammu Wing of the High Court, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes respect and allegiance. This ceremony underscores the significance of the Chief Justice's role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served.

ADVERTISEMENT Read Also Justice Tashi Rabstan Likely To Be New J&K CJ