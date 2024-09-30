Called Off Poll Campaign To Protest Nasrallah Killing: Ruhullah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid protests in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israel Defence Forces, National MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said on Monday that Nasrallah's martyrdom caused a grave loss to the resistance and calling off election campaign was a protest as they wanted to express their solidarity with them.



“They want to break the spine of the Palestine resistance; they want to weaken it. His chief Hassan Nasrallah martyrdom caused a grave loss to the resistance. They are fighting Israel for their existence and Israel is trying to weaken it. This is a great loss. He was a great power against Israel, he had provided strength to the resistance. This (calling off election campaign) was a protest, we also wanted to express solidarity with them. People of J&K understand the injustice done by Israel to Palestine. People of J&K have always stood with the people of Palestine,” the National Conference MP said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut. In a statement, IDF said,“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.” He further called for the end of the killings and injuries of“innocent people” in Gaza and Lebanon and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders should also pressure Israel to establish peace in the region.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday stating that she stands with“the people of Palestine and Lebanon

in this hour of immense grief” following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X A protest march was also held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam region against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on September 29. (ANI)



