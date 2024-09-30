Deputy Head Of Central Election Commission Explains Why Resolution On Accounting Polling Stations Adopted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Central Election Commission (CEC) "On the resumption of functioning of the automated information and communication system 'State Voter Register' regarding the permanent accounting of polling stations" was adopted primarily to update the data in the State Voter Register.

Serhii Dubovyk, the CEC Deputy Head, explained this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale armed aggression, there has been a significant wave of decommunization: many settlements, streets, squares, and boulevards were renamed. On the other hand, there are damaged and destroyed buildings. All this data needs to be updated because this address database is used by other state bodies. It serves as the basis for social payments or for verifying the existence or absence of a particular building, as well as for synchronization with other registers. This is a systematic state effort to strengthen those government agencies that perform ongoing activities," Dubovyk explained.

He recalled that after the start of the full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation, the 'State Voter Register' was suspended. "After receiving permission from law enforcement agencies, we gradually began to restore its operation. The first step was the periodic updating of information about citizens," said the CEC Deputy Head.

The next stage, according to him, will be the restoration of the register concerning polling stations that exist on a permanent basis. "This is not only about polling stations, but also about updating the addresses of our citizens," Dubovyk explained.

He emphasized that the Central Election Commission will continue to work on the full restoration of the State Voter Register to provide up-to-date information about voters and the location of citizens.

He also noted that when the necessary conditions are in place, including cyber protection, external services will be opened so that citizens residing abroad and avoiding consular and diplomatic institutions can report their location. This will allow for a clear understanding of where citizens are located and how they can exercise their constitutional rights.

He stressed that "this is not about preparing for any specific elections."

"I would like to point out to certain politicians that even in the draft law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget,' there are no expenditures for the presidential or parliamentary elections because such elections are impossible during martial law. To hold elections, martial law must first be lifted, and the necessary funds allocated. Each type of election costs several billion UAH. At this stage, such funds are neither planned nor available in the state budget," Dubovyk noted.

The Deputy Head of the CEC urged citizens to rely on official information and legislative drafts available on the official websites of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament).

"I would like to emphasize that without the will of the Verkhovna Rada, elections cannot take place. The Verkhovna Rada must follow the necessary procedures to end martial law. After that, if it concerns presidential or local elections, they must be scheduled by the relevant resolutions. And for the Central Election Commission to announce the start of the electoral process, it must have the corresponding budget allocations in the law on the state budget," Dubovyk explained.

He described statements about alleged preparations for an election campaign as "artificially fueling panic to destabilize society."

As reported, on September 20, the CEC adopted Resolution No. 54 "On the resumption of functioning of the automated information and communication system 'State Voter Register' regarding the permanent accounting of polling stations." Some politicians interpreted this document as a potential preparation for elections.