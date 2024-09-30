Nalin Prabhat To Take Charge As J & K DGP Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Nalin Prabhat, a senior Indian Service (IPS) officer from the 1992 batch, is set to assume the role of Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir beginning October 1.

His appointment, initially confirmed by the of Home Affairs in August, follows the retirement of R.R. Swain, the outgoing DGP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an order, the Centre had said,“Consequent upon joining the AGMUT cadre on inter-cadre deputation from AP cadre, Nalin Prabhat is hereby posted as Special DG, J&K police with immediate effect and till September 30. Further, upon retirement of R R Swain, IPS of 1991-batch of AGMUT-cadre on September 30, Prabhat is appointed as DGP, J&K police from October 1, and until further orders” . A senior officer from police headquarters informed that Nalin Praphat is set to take office tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhat brings with him decades of experience, particularly in handling insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

His previous stints include roles such as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of South Kashmir's Operations Range and Inspector General (IG) of the Kashmir Operations Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Read Also Nalin Prabhat To Take Over As J&K DGP

In these positions, he was pivotal in leading anti-militancy operations and stabilizing highly volatile regions.

Former J&K police officers have lauded Prabhat's leadership during his earlier postings in the valley, recognizing his efforts in suppressing militancy and restoring peace during some of the most challenging periods.“Nalin Prabhat's record is exemplary. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead effectively in difficult situations,” a senior police officer said, wishing not to be named.



Prabhat's contributions have earned him prestigious awards like the Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak and the Police (Special Duty) Medal for his service in J&K.

As the incoming DGP, Prabhat faces two significant challenges: continuing the fight against terrorism and tackling the growing drug menace in the region.

Drug trafficking and addiction have increasingly threatened the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, and the police have been focusing on various initiatives to address the issue.

“Under Prabhat's leadership, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue its fight against drugs and terrorism with renewed energy,” a senior officer remarked.

One of Prabhat's key priorities will be strengthening the police's relationship with local communities, fostering trust, and enhancing cooperation.

Born on March 14, 1968, in Thungri village, Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Nalin Prabhat is a highly respected officer with an illustrious career in law enforcement.

He completed his education at St. Stephen's College, Delhi, earning both a BA (Honours) and an MA, and has been recognized for his leadership in several high-profile operations. His tenure as Additional Director General (ADG) of the CRPF saw him leading efforts in conflict-prone areas with great distinction.

Prabhat's extensive experience in Jammu and Kashmir makes him uniquely suited for his new role.

His appointment to lead the J&K Police is part of an inter-cadre deputation from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre for a period of three years.

Prabhat's immediate focus as DGP will likely be on enhancing intelligence operations to prevent terrorist activities.

He is also expected to improve coordination between the police and paramilitary forces to ensure a united and robust response to militancy.

A senior officer familiar with Prabhat's work expressed confidence in his leadership, saying,“He has the experience, dedication, and vision to guide the police force during this critical time. The people of Jammu and Kashmir can trust that their safety is in capable hands.”(KINS)