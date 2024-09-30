RENAISSANCE CLUBSPORT IN ALISO VIEJO REVEALS STUNNING NEW HOTEL ROOM UPGRADES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo

An executive suite at Renaissance ClubSport

Renaissance ClubSport upgrades

All 174 rooms have been fully renovated with thoughtfully curated furnishings, fabrics, and decor to reflect the hotel's coastal vibe and clientele.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renaissance ClubSport , Aliso Viejo's premier hotel and resort serving the Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach area, announces the complete renovation of its 174 rooms. As one of the country's only premium hotels and fitness resorts, the destination has proved to be a favorite for business, leisure, families, and wellness-minded travelers.

View upgraded room photos (📷 Renaissance ClubSport)

Renaissance ClubSport Hotel Website

From the ground up, Renaissance ClubSport completed its latest phase of upgrades to its sprawling property, which includes a 4-star hotel and 100,000-square-foot fitness resort that was fully updated in 2022. Paying homage to the beauty of the Laguna Beach coast, which is only minutes away, each room and suite has been redesigned with a coastal feel. All rooms were given a unique, modern approach to their refreshed decor, bathroom fixtures, wallpaper, curtains, and bespoke furniture.

This major upgrade is just one of many ways Renaissance ClubSport has taken the time to consider the preferences of casual and business travelers visiting the Central and South Orange County region.

🏨 All 174 room and suite upgrades at Renaissance ClubSport were recently completed, making Orange County's only all-in-one hotel + fitness resort a premium destination for travel, business, families, and local fitness and wellness enthusiasts.

🚪Renaissance ClubSport introduces several new larger guest rooms, which are more spacious than standard rooms and perfect for families traveling to the area

🛋️ Their fully updated Jr. and executive suites have beautiful window views of the Orange County area and local mountains and are spacious, luxurious, and some of the finest in the OC area.

🆓 All hotel guests receive a complimentary membership to the ClubSport fitness club during the duration of their stay

🏀 ClubSport is one of Orange County's most prominent gyms, covering 100,000 square feet, and is equipped with strength training machines, treadmills, bikes, instructor-led studio classes, court sports including basketball and pickleball, an Olympic-size lap pool, and so much more

🏋️ Recent ClubSport additions include The Edge Performance training turf, pickleball + basketball courts, and a dedicated Formula3 studio with popular boutique fitness classes

🥙 The property also includes a full-service day spa, Citrus Fresh Grill restaurant and bar, a grab-and-go market, a seasonal pool bar, plus many social events like live music on the patio, Sound Baths, seminars, happy hour, and more

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 Kids World, which is available to hotel guests for a fee, provides up to 3 hours of childcare and includes a play area, fitness/sports classes, and a children's splash park

Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo is owned and operated exclusively by Leisure Sports, Inc., in partnership with Renaissance Hotel Group / Marriott International, Inc. Learn more about Renaissance ClubSport at

ClubSport is located at 50 Enterprise, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

“We strive to provide not only an elevated experience for our hotel and ClubSport guests but also to stay ahead of the curve with these incredible hotel room upgrades and recent gym expansions,” says Heather Stanek, VP/GM at ClubSport.“When members and hotel guests walk into our expansive property, we want them to be blown away by our offerings, amenities, and incredible staff.”

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

‪(949) 274-9651‬

...

Katie Prodoehl

Leisure Sports Hospitality

...

About Renaissance ClubSport:

ClubSport isn't just another fitness club - we are a fitness resort. One of the largest health clubs in Orange County, our studio-style classes include HIIT, yoga, group training, and more! Our state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated staff, and outstanding amenities provide a unique environment where members can enjoy fitness, relaxation, and recreation.

First opened in 2008, ClubSport is an all-in-one gym experience that is easily accessible from the 73 toll road and is a quick drive from exits off the 5 and 405 freeways. ClubSport is available to local residents with a membership and hotel guests during their stay. The club is open Monday-Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm. To take a peek at ClubSport and for membership information, please visit

About Leisure Sports:

Leisure Sports designs, develops, owns, and manages distinctive, high-end fitness resorts and hotels that deliver world-class service, contemporary facilities, and innovative sports and fitness programs. Since the 1980s, Leisure Sports has been on a mission to champion active and healthy lifestyles, delivering innovative sports and fitness programs, contemporary facilities, and top-notch service. We design, develop, own, and manage distinctive, high-end fitness resorts. Our properties combine function with aesthetics and practicality with luxury.

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at , and for the latest company news, visit . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.