G-SHOCK Unveils Black And White Collection Featuring Striking Color Scheme

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing Five Iconic G-SHOCK Timepieces

Reimagined with Newly Developed White Dials

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio

America, Inc.

proudly announces the release of the Black and White Collection

of G-SHOCK watches. Featuring a bold and sophisticated color scheme, the release includes five iconic G-SHOCK models reinvigorated with a newly developed white dial to elevate the timeless designs to a new level.

Black and White Collection

Designed for those who seek both durability and style, each model in the collection combines the ruggedness that G-SHOCK is known for combined with a sleek, fashion-forward look. The brilliant white dials, crafted with a transparent vapor deposition process, shine brighter than ever and complement the tough black exterior for an eye-catching contrast.

The GA2100WD-1A brings a fresh take on the best-selling GA2100 series, an iconic collection known for its octagonal bezel and raised hour markers. A top choice among fashion lovers, the model's newly developed white dial perfectly balances reliability and modern design.

Offering a bold and powerful aesthetic, the GA700WD-1A features an intricate design with an analog-digital combination. Complete with multi-dimensional hands that provide a standout look, the iconic timepiece is now enhanced with a striking black and white colorway.

Similarly, the GA100WD-1A introduces a blend of analog and digital displays, offering a millisecond stopwatch, speedometer, and JIS class-1 magnetic resistance. Its symmetrical face design and lightweight, shock-resistant aluminum hands are now accompanied by the crisp white dial for added style. This fresh design brings a modern touch of elegance to the bold timepiece.

Also included in the collection, the GA110WD-1A features an oversized dial and cog-shaped components that fuse both analog and digital displays. With its shiny silver indices and intricate details, this model is a perfect representation of G-SHOCK's signature toughness, now redefined with the striking new color scheme.

Finally, the DW6900WD-1 celebrates the iconic DW6900 series, originally launched in 1995 and renowned for its distinct durability. Its "Triple Graph" LCD dial design remains a fan favorite, and the addition of a white dial breathes new life into the classic timepiece.

The Black and White Collection exemplifies G-SHOCK's relentless pursuit of innovation and style, combining rugged durability with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. This modern update seamlessly blends G-SHOCK's timeless designs with cutting-edge style, offering a bold yet refined look that appeals to both loyal fans and new enthusiasts alike.

Each timepiece is equipped with technology including:



Shock-resistant structure



200M Water Resistance



Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

Daily Alarm LED light backlight

The GA2100WD-1A

($110), GA700WD-1A

($110), GA100WD-1A

($120), GA110WD-1A

($140), and DW6900WD-1

($110) will be available for purchase at select retailers, G-SHOCK, and the G-SHOCK Soho store on 10/01/2024. For more information about the new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."



About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit



