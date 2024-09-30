IIFA Awards Announces It's Highly Anticipated 2024 Winners In The Popular Category

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Celebrating the grandeur of Indian cinema, IIFA Festival is being held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE of Tolerance & Coexistence, in partnership with the Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi and Miral announced the full list of IIFA 2024 Popular Category Winners. Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, the highly anticipated 24th edition of IIFA is poised to bring together the most brilliant stars, visionary filmmakers, and leaders from India and across the world to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.

Here's The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Winners In The Popular Category:

Best Picture

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal

Direction

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Rani Mukerji- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor-Animal

Performance In A Negative Role

Bobby Deol-Animal

Music Direction

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal

Playback Singer (Male)

Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal

Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao- Chaleya -Jawan

Stay tuned for electrifying updates as Indian cinema's greatest celebration embarks on a remarkable journey toward its Silver Jubilee in 2025. The upcoming 24th landmark edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards promises to deliver the most breath-taking festival yet, honouring Indian cinema with an unmatched grandeur never witnessed before.

ABOUT IIFA (INTERNATIONAL INDIAN FILM ACADEMY)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone's dream:“One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year travel to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience.

