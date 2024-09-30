Diamond Mowers Redefines Partnership With Dealers And Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Brand and Website Reflect Customer-Centric Approach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers , a leading of vegetation management attachments for tractors, skid steers, and excavators, has launched a new website and expanded resources to better serve its customers and dealers. This move reinforces the company's commitment to being the premier partner for land management professionals.



The brand evolution introduces the tagline, "Attachments that Work as Hard as You Do," shifting the focus from product features to customer empowerment. It highlights Diamond's role as a trusted partner, offering innovative solutions and expert support to ensure the success of both customers and dealers in tackling their toughest challenges.

"These enhancements represent our ongoing commitment to our customers and dealers," said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. "We're focused on providing the resources and support they need to succeed in their work."

Unwavering Partnership, Service and Support

The new Diamond website showcases the company's product offerings and serves as a hub for industry expertise and customer support. Designed with the user in mind, the site offers tools to assist in identifying the right equipment for the job, ensuring attachments are compatible with customer carriers, and providing transparency around MSRP to support the buying process.

The new site features:



Enhanced resources to help dealers serve end-users more effectively

Expanded industry resources and educational content to support customers

Real-world customer success stories and testimonials A refreshed visual identity reflecting the determination of Diamond's customers

"These new tools and resources are designed to make our customers' and dealers' jobs easier," added Stachel. "We're committed to providing not just attachments, but the support needed to maximize productivity in the field."

The website is now live at diamondmowers.com . Rebranding elements will be rolled out across all touchpoints, including marketing materials, social media, and dealer communications in the coming months.









ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Founded in 2000, Diamond Mowers is a leading manufacturer of mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company's products include boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers, and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors, and landowners, as well as attachments for small and large-scale brush clearing operations. For more information, go to .

