Seven Security Settings Every Android Owner Must Revise Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Seven Security Settings Every Android Owner Must Revise

Android has done a lot of catching up to improve its security. After several security upgrades and their newfound focus on user privacy, you can turn your Android phone into a far less attractive option for phone thieves or hackers.

Most of these new and improved features are active by default. Still, it's very much each user's responsibility to customize the features for maximum protection. For example, activating the private DNS Android feature is an absolute power move for people who want better security and privacy with just a few taps.

Take a quick five during your lunch break to lock down these X security settings for all Android 12 or higher phones. The instructions are easy enough to follow, even if your phone's settings look a little different.

1. Lock Down Those Screen Controls

Naturally, you'll want to minimize what people can do with your phone should it fall into a stranger's hands. Set up a timed auto-lock for your phone screen and secure it with a strong password or biometric element like fingerprint matching.

Go to Settings >> Lock screen and security >> Biometrics >> Fingerprint Authentication. Tap on“Screen Lock Type” and follow the setup wizard.

2. Hide Quick Settings on the Locked Screen

Android phones give access to Quick Settings by default, even on a locked screen. If someone else picks up your locked phone, they could toggle one of those shortcut tiles. They could – accidentally or not – cut off your comms by disabling WiFi, putting your phone into airplane mode, and turning off sound.

Go to Display >> Lock screen >> Show device controls. Toggle to the off position.

3. Activate Android Private DNS

The best-kept secret is Androids' built-in ability to use a private Domain Name System (DNS) to keep hackers and other interested parties like your Internet Service Provider (ISP) out of your device.

Android's private DNS function uses DNS over TLS encryption for all data between your device and the internet. The data gets encrypted (converted to unreadable drivel) until it gets to its intended destination, where the receiver can decode it.

DNS over TLS protects your data traffic in motion against cyberattacks like DNS spoofing or hackers stealing your logins and passwords.

Check your Android device's network settings to see if private DNS is enabled and which server it is using.

It's better not to use your ISP or Google's DNS, as it adds even more data to the advertising profile they've built on every person who's ever used the internet. Try OpenDNS or NordVPN's public DNS, which is free for anyone to use.

For guaranteed (and audited) privacy, lightning speed, and additional security features, you can buy a subscription to NordVPN's private DNS.

Go to Settings >> Connections >> More Connection Settings >> Private DNS. Select the private DNS provider hostname or type in the hostname of the DNS provider you prefer. Tap“Save.”

4. Rein in Those Out of Control App Permissions

There are thousands of dodgy apps in the Play Store that mine your data, display annoying ads, or are just so poorly coded that hackers can use them to gain entry for further mischief. Some are Trojans – actual malware masquerading as PDF readers, antiviruses, or VPN software .

Apps can't (or at least should not ) access people's data without permission. Unfortunately, app permissions are exactly where we sometimes slip up. Almost no one reads the T&Cs.

We just click OK so we can start using the shiny new app. In our defence, apps make it impossible to say no, usually presenting it as a take-it-or-leave-it package. If you want to use the app at all, you have to approve these blanket permissions.

Fortunately, you can undo some of the damage. The newer Android versions allow you to go back and revise the location settings of even those apps you've had for years.

Go to Security & Privacy >> Privacy >> Permission Manager for a list of all system permissions (including location, camera, and microphone). Tap on each system permission in turn for a list of which apps are authorized to use what and their level of autonomy.

For example, go to Settings >> Location permission . You can remove all access to your location or allow only an approximate location while apps are actively used. It's safer to approve specific permissions only on a one-time, limited-use basis.

5. Activate Google Play Protect

In case you were wondering, Google Play Protect is not yet another way Google can spy on your activities. It's actually Android's native security system that protects you against dangerous apps you may download from the Google Play Store.

It's not foolproof, but it scans apps for safety before you download and install a bad 'un. It could even deactivate or uninstall harmful apps on your phone.

Make sure it's running via Settings >> Privacy & Security >> App Security >> Google Play Protect. If it displays a“Scan” button, the feature is active.

6. Activate Find My Device

Android's built-in Find My Device mechanism should be active by default. If your phone gets lost or stolen, you can lock it, erase your files, ring it, and even track it down via the android/find from any browser. Sign in to the Google account used to set up the phone to pinpoint your phone's location on a map.

Check the feature's status at Settings >> Security & Privacy >> Find My Device.

7. Restrict Notifications on The Locked Screen

Would you want a colleague to know you're sending naughty messages to your partner? By default, Android showers your locked screen with notifications about the contents of emails, social media activities, or other messages.

Tone it down at Settings >> Security & Privacy >> More Privacy Settings >> Notifications on the lock screen to show sensitive content only when unlocked or “Don't show notifications at all.”

Five Minutes of Your Time for 100% Better Privacy

Android has finally given us better tools to protect our privacy and manage our options. It's up to you to use it.

Take five minutes to revise key security settings such as lock screen controls, app permissions, Google Play Protect, Find My Device, and enabling Android Private DNS. You'll be very grateful you did if something happens to your phone.